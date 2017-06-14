Top seven radio brands for 2017

As well as our tough lab tests examining the sound quality, features and how easy each radio is to use, we regularly survey thousands of Which? members to find out how these radios cope day to day. This means we can tell you whether a particular radio is still likely to be going strong after five years or whether it will be habitually plagued with problems.

This helps us form a complete picture of how well particular products perform because, while a radio might sound excellent to our expert listening panel, it’s not much use if it develops a problem a year or two after you’ve bought it. To find out which internet and DAB radios we’ve tested are the best, take a look at our Best Buy digital radios.

Both cheap and pricier radios are taken into consideration, from big brands such as Pure, Roberts and Sony, as well as retailer own brands such as Sainsbury's and John Lewis. In the table below, you can see the radio brands you can rely on and the ones you can’t, as well as the most common problems affecting radios.

