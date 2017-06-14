Range Cookers advice guides

Range Cookers advice guidesA great range cooker will have accurate ovens, a quick and easy-to-control hob and an evenly-browning grill. Find the best using advice from the Which? experts.FeaturedHow to buy the best range cookerby Jane DarlingBuying a range cooker is quite an investment, so use this guide from the experts at Which? to help you find out what features your new range cooker should have.FeaturedHow we test range cookersby Jane DarlingWhich? has put range cookers from Belling, Flavel, Rangemaster and more through our lab tests, to guide you to the one that will be perfect for your kitchen.FeaturedTop five best range cookersby Jane DarlingWe round up five of the best range cookers, from the best cheap cooker to best dual-fuel, gas and induction models. See which models aced our tough tests.Put us to the testOur Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.Sign up nowor loginRange cookers jargon busterA guide to the main types of range cookers and their features: from dual fuel and induction hobs to catalytic liners and wok burners, find all you need to know.Should you buy an Aga?Which? experts explain the pros and cons of Aga cookers. Learn how an Aga works, how much they cost and the difference between Agas and standard range cookers.