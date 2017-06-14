Best Buy range cookers

A range cooker can be a good-looking finishing touch to your dream kitchen, but you don't want to splash out on one that looks the part but gives half-baked results. We've found great value range cookers that outscore models twice the price.

Which? goes further than anyone with its testing, so can guide you to choosing a range that will not only give you that country-kitchen look but a fantastic cooking experience as well.

We test the main oven of each range cooker to see if it's actually at the temperature it claims to be – some range cookers veer away from this by as much as 30ºC. Knowing your oven is at the temperature it says it is will bring peace of mind along with successful suppers.

Unlike the manufacturers, we test the actual space that you'll really be able to use inside a range cooker’s oven, which means you won't get a nasty surprise when the Christmas turkey doesn't fit in.

We check how quickly the hob heats up, but also how gently it can simmer, so you won't be left scraping burnt remains from your pans.

How we uncover the best range cookers

At Which? we’ve tested all types of range cookers, including gas, electric, dual-fuel and even range cookers with induction hobs. Each range cooker gets assessed in more than 20 different areas, so you can rely on a Best Buy range model to give you excellent results in the kitchen.