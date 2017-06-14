Top five best range cookers
By Jane Darling
Our pick of the best range cookers we've tested. Brilliant dual-fuel, gas and induction cookers, plus our cheapest Best Buy.
A great range cooker will not only look impressive, but will turn out tasty, perfectly cooked meals for years to come. You might want one with a traditional Aga-style look, but you probably don't want it to have prehistoric cooking skills.
Which range cookers are the best?
Our tough tests rate how well each cooker bakes, grills and heats - weeding out the models that can't stick to the right temperature, or leave food half-baked.
We've selected five of our favourite range cookers to help you pick one that won't let you down in the kitchen. All scored highly in our tests. So whether you're after a gas, electric or dual-fuel model, we'll help take the guesswork out of choosing.
|Top five best range cookers
|Range cooker
|Why we love it
|Accuracy of oven controls
|Hob performance
|Test score
|
Our top range cooker
|
Our best cooker overall, this dual-fuel model is very impressive. The gas hob cooks very well and has five burners including a large wok burner. Both ovens are very quick to heat up - the right oven takes just over six minutes to get to 180°C - and they cook evenly, too.
|78%
|
Great dual-fuel range cooker
|
This excellent dual-fuel range cooker bursts with features but does the basics well, too. Both ovens heat up quickly and accurately, staying at the temperature you set on the dial. Both the ovens have catalytic linings, which make cleaning less of a chore. The gas hob works well, and has a griddle plate and a large wok burner.
|75%
|
Excellent all-gas range cooker
|
This gas range cooker is super-quick to heat up - you'll wait just four-and-a-half minutes for the main oven to reach 180°C, and it stays pretty much spot-on this temperature all the time, which is a great result. The large hob has seven burners including a wok burner.
|73%
|
Best induction range cooker
|
It's certainly not a budget option, but this electric range cooker is impressive - especially its five-zone induction hob - which is twice as quick at heating up a panful of water as the average gas hob. The oven is quick to heat, too, and stays at the right temperature.
|71%
|
Cheap dual-fuel range cooker
|
This striking black-and-chrome dual-fuel model would be a good choice if you're after a 90cm range cooker. You still get five burners, including a wok burner, though squeezed into a smaller space. The main oven is fairly quick to heat up and is very accurate.
|66%
Why Which? range cooker reviews are better
Whether it's regular day-to-day cooking or occasional cooking for a crowd, you'll want a range cooker that gives reliably great results. Only Which? reviews can reveal the best range cookers.
We've tested cookers from many big brands including Rangemaster, Belling, Stoves, Smeg and Leisure, so you can find one that suits your style and your pocket.
We test range cookers in all the areas that are important to you: how quickly does the oven heat up, for example, and does it keep to the temperature it's supposed to? We've found many ovens that veer away alarmingly from the temperature you set it to, leaving you with undercooked or burnt food.
We bake both cakes and shortbread in our oven tests, which show just how good each oven is at supplying and spreading heat evenly.
We also check the grill - most grills don't completely cover the grill pan beneath, but some are really poor, struggling to heat up even half the area. Next, we rate how quickly the hob can heat up a big pan of water, and whether it's capable of gentle simmering - for more delicate cooking jobs.
Finally, we assess how easy the range cooker is to use and clean - which can make the difference between cooking being a pleasure or a chore.
To find the right and very best range cooker for you, head straight to our range cooker reviews.