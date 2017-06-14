Battery chargers - what you need to know

Do you want to buy a new battery charger? Whether it's your first time buying a charger or you're replacing an old one, it’s worth knowing what extra features are worth paying for. Below, we explain what you need to know about battery chargers - including how to get the best from your charger.

A battery charger with lots of features, such as a charge indicator, super-fast charging or the ability to charge 9V batteries, might be tempting as it covers all possibilities. But you’ll pay more for these extras, so it’s worth thinking about whetherthey’ll be useful to you.

Once you’ve worked out what type of battery charger you want, make sure you buy the best rechargeable batteries to put in it. The best AA rechargeable batteries last nearly eight hours on a single charge and won't leak away their charge between uses. However, the worst AAA rechargeable batteries we've tested lose nearly 20% of their charge if you don't use them for 50 days. Check our independent rechargeable batteries reviews to find the best.