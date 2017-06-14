Looking for the very best AA rechargeable batteries? Read on to find out which AA rechargeable batteries topped our lab tests.

Which? tests show that the best AA rechargeable batteries will keep power-hungry devices such as your digital camera running for at least six hours, and will continue to do so even after hundreds of recharges.

But the worst may only deliver around 100 hours of battery life in total before they stop recharging effectively, fail to meet their stated capacity or leak away charge between uses. We found one AA rechargeable battery which lost 35% of its charge when left unused for 50 days.

We've tested a range of popular AA rechargeable battery brands in our rigorous lab tests, including Duracell, Energizer and Varta, to find the longest-lasting reliable rechargeable batteries.

Our tests have discovered that buying expensive batteries doesn't guarantee you the best. You can pay a similar amount for four Best Buy batteries, or for a pack of four rechargeable batteries close to the bottom of our table.

We test how long each battery lasts under high-drain conditions, so you know our Best Buys will withstand the toughest usage conditions. Our tests reveal that batteries stating similar capacities don’t last the same length of time when you put them in your device. We also look at whether a battery reaches its stated capacity when charged, whether it can be recharged hundreds of times and still deliver decent battery life, and its charge retention.

Rechargeable batteries can be pricey so we also reveal the best supermarkets to buy Duracell and Energizer to make sure you’re not paying over the odds.

AA rechargeable batteries Best Buy Manufacturer and model Stated capacity (mAh) Price for four Pre-charged % of stated capacity achieved Battery life on a single charge Overall long-term use Charge retention Score Best Buy Yes 101 6h16m 85% Best Buy Yes 104 6h25m 84% Best Buy Yes 102 6h38m 84% Best Buy Yes 104 6h05m 82% Best Buy Yes 103 7h49m 80% Yes 101 7h32m 79% Yes 101 7h48m 76% Yes 102 7h48m 76% Yes 101 6h43m 72% Yes 99 7h05m 70% Yes 107 7h02m 70% Yes 104 8h28m 68% No 99 8h12m 63% No 106 8h21m 55%

