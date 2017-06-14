Best AAA rechargeable batteries
By Sarah Ingrams
Our lab tests reveal the best AAA rechargeable batteries and help you avoid the worst. Find out which AAA rechargeable batteries you should buy.
Which? tests have found that the best AAA rechargeable batteries balance decent battery life in your most power-hungry gadgets with an impressive ability to be recharged again and again without losing power. Plus they stay charged between uses.
The worst rechargeable batteries leak away their charge between uses – we’ve tested one that lost 35% of its charge when we left it unused for 50 days.
We test a range of AAA rechargeable batteries, including pre-charged models, from brands including Energizer, Duracell and Varta. We test how long each rechargeable battery lasts under high-drain conditions when charged, whether it reaches its stated capacity when charged, how well it stands up to hundreds of uses and its charge retention.
Our results reveal that rechargeable batteries with similar stated capacities don’t necessarily last the same amount of time in your devices. So if you want to buy rechargeable batteries that will last, use the table below to find the best.
