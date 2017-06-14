Our lab tests reveal the best AAA rechargeable batteries and help you avoid the worst. Find out which AAA rechargeable batteries you should buy.

Which? tests have found that the best AAA rechargeable batteries balance decent battery life in your most power-hungry gadgets with an impressive ability to be recharged again and again without losing power. Plus they stay charged between uses.

The worst rechargeable batteries leak away their charge between uses – we’ve tested one that lost 35% of its charge when we left it unused for 50 days.

We test a range of AAA rechargeable batteries, including pre-charged models, from brands including Energizer, Duracell and Varta. We test how long each rechargeable battery lasts under high-drain conditions when charged, whether it reaches its stated capacity when charged, how well it stands up to hundreds of uses and its charge retention.

Our results reveal that rechargeable batteries with similar stated capacities don’t necessarily last the same amount of time in your devices. So if you want to buy rechargeable batteries that will last, use the table below to find the best.

AAA rechargeable batteries Best Buy Manufacturer and model Stated capacity (mAh) Price for four Pre-charged % of stated capacity achieved Battery life on a single charge Overall long-term use Charge retention Score Best Buy Yes 107 3h14m 86% Best Buy No 104 3h11m 85% Best Buy Yes 105 2h59m 83% Best Buy Yes 100 3h14m 83% Yes 102 3h25m 78% Yes 105 3h50m 78% Yes 98 3h39m 78% No 105 3h55m 77% Yes 93 3h47m 75% Yes 110 3h36m 74% Yes 106 3h59m 74% Yes 104 3h36m 73% Yes 108 3h32m 72% Yes 106 4h19m 66%

