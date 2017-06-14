Best Buy rechargeable batteries
Our Best Buy rechargeable batteries will power your devices consistently over hundreds of uses and stay charged when not in use.
We'll help you to avoid buying rechargeable batteries that always need charging, soon degrade when you use them repeatedly or are flat when you want to use them. Our tough tests give you the inside information on which rechargeables will reliably power your devices, time after time.
Buying rechargeable batteries is an investment. Unlike disposables, where you can bin a dud pack and never buy them again, you're going to be reusing your rechargeable batteries - so you'll want to make sure you buy only the best.
This is why our tests go further than anyone else’s to ensure that the Best Buy rechargeable batteries we recommend are the best ones on the market. We also highlight any batteries that score poorly in our tests, so you don’t end up with a set of duds that leave you reaching for the disposables.
- We spend hundreds of hours charging and discharging batteries, so you can be sure that whatever device you use them in, your Best Buy batteries will be up to the job.
- We reveal the rechargeable batteries that might be flat when you need them most – we’ve found one that leaks away a third of its charge when left unused for 50 days.
- We’ve tested batteries costing from £3.49 to £14 to find out if it’s worth splashing out on rechargeables. Even our experts were surprised by our results.
How we find the best rechargeable batteries
We put 30 of each battery through our tough lab tests, so you can be sure your Best Buys will last as long as you expect and be ready to use when you need them.
- Battery life Our tests mimic using rechargeable batteries in power-hungry devices, such as motorised toys and remote-controlled devices, to see how long they’ll last in the most demanding gadgets you’ll use them in. So when you're out and about for the day, you'll know whether your batteries will last the distance.
- Long-term use Each battery is recharged and discharged hundreds of times to reveal which really do go on and on.
- Stated capacity We compare the capacity stated on the packet (in mAh) with that actually achieved by the rechargeable battery in use. Our tests found an nearly hour's difference in how long AAA batteries with similar capacities can power the same device.
- Charge retention We check how much charge is left after leaving rechargeable batteries unused for 50 days.
Rechargeable battery reviews you can trust
We test rechargeable batteries from the biggest brands on the market – including Energizer, Duracell and Panasonic. We’ve discovered that the best-known brands don’t always produce the batteries that get the highest scores in our tests.
