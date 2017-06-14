We'll help you to avoid buying rechargeable batteries that always need charging, soon degrade when you use them repeatedly or are flat when you want to use them. Our tough tests give you the inside information on which rechargeables will reliably power your devices, time after time.

Buying rechargeable batteries is an investment. Unlike disposables, where you can bin a dud pack and never buy them again, you're going to be reusing your rechargeable batteries - so you'll want to make sure you buy only the best.

This is why our tests go further than anyone else’s to ensure that the Best Buy rechargeable batteries we recommend are the best ones on the market. We also highlight any batteries that score poorly in our tests, so you don’t end up with a set of duds that leave you reaching for the disposables.

We spend hundreds of hours charging and discharging batteries, so you can be sure that whatever device you use them in, your Best Buy batteries will be up to the job.

We reveal the rechargeable batteries that might be flat when you need them most – we’ve found one that leaks away a third of its charge when left unused for 50 days.

We’ve tested batteries costing from £3.49 to £14 to find out if it’s worth splashing out on rechargeables. Even our experts were surprised by our results.

Sign up today for a £1 Which? trial to unlock our rechargeable batteries recommendations on this page. You'll also get access to all our online reviews, including Best Buy disposable batteries. Already a member? Log in now for instant access to our Best Buys.