Bush record players and turntables rated

Pricing, scores and recommendations correct at July 2017.

How much do Bush record players cost?

Not a lot, so they will suit those on a budget. Bush is targeting the same corner of the market carved out by brands such as Crosley and GPO: very affordable products with retro appeal. You can pick up the cheapest Bush turntables for as little as £30.

If you spend a bit more (around £70) you'll get a few extra features, such as a USB connection for transferring your vinyl onto a computer and fully automatic operation. Bush doesn’t make many models priced at more than £100 - it's a budget brand through and through.

Bush record player features

Bush record players are aimed at people who just want to plug in and play, which means they tend to have these features in common:

Automatic operation

Bush record players tend to make it easier to put on your records to play. Some are semi-automatic, which means that they'll automatically start the record spinning as soon as you lift up the needle from its rest. Other slightly more expensive players will be fully automatic, which means they'll start the record spinning and lift the tonearm onto the record for you at the touch of a button.

Built-in preamp

Every record player or turntable needs a preamp to turn the vibrations of the needle in the groove into a signal that your hi-fi or other speakers can deal with. These can be built in to the turntable, but more expensive brands often leave the preamp out, assuming that discerning hi-fi enthusiasts will want to use their own high-quality external one. Bush turntables are aimed at those who want minimal fuss, so they tend to include built-in ones.

Three play speeds

Vinyl records come in different types that need to be played at different speeds. These speeds are measured in rpm (revolutions per minute). The most common speeds for records to play at are 33rpm (most LPs/albums) and 45rpm (most EPs and singles). Pretty much every turntable that you can buy will play at these two speeds.

However, there is a third, less common speed that was mainly used before 1950 for old gramophone records. 78rpm records require a special, thicker needle to play them, and not all turntables will be capable of spinning at this faster speed. Bush turntables tend to have this feature, but beware: the thicker needle means that audio quality will be reduced, and may even wear out your 33rpm and 45rpm records faster.