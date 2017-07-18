Crosley record players rated

Crosley is one of the most popular record player brands around at the moment. Taking full advantage of the recent surge in interest in vinyl, its reasonably priced players have found their way into many people’s homes. But can they really be offering high levels of sound quality, while costing a fraction of the price of models from the traditional audio brands?

We test record players using an expert panel of listeners, with decades of experience in the audio industry, to make sure you know which players will give you glorious sound and which will hurt your ears. Scores range from more than 80% to a pitiful 24%.

We’ve tested Crosley record players with a variety of genres of music, and also made technical assessments on pitch stability, and the balance of treble and bass. We also rate the turntables on how easy they are to use, so that you know whether putting on your favourite vinyl will be a pleasure or a chore.

