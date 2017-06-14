How to buy the best record player or turntable

Whether you're a seasoned vinyl veteran with a priceless collection or a complete newcomer taking your first steps, we'll cut the jargon and tell you what kind of record player or turntable you need. You might be looking to make digital copies of your treasured records, searching for the best sound quality, or buying a gift for a loved one.

Whatever you're looking for, in this guide we demystify some of the common questions about record players. If you already know what you want and how much you want to spend, go straight to our Best Buy record players, or use our chooser tool below.

How much should I spend on a new record player?

Although record players can cost a substantial amount of money, we’ve found ones that will give you top sound quality and are easy to use for less than £150. And if you’ve got a budget that’s a little bigger there are plenty of excellent record players ranging from £150-£300.

Should I buy a top-of-the-range record player?

Top-of-the-range record players can cost thousands of pounds, so if you’re looking for something with premium sound and a price tag to match it’s really important to do your research first.

Turntable manufacturers such as Pro-Ject, Rega, Thorens and Technics all sell models that are £1,000+, so if you’re considering one of these, make sure you know exactly what you want to get out of them. There is no doubt that with the higher price tag comes superior styling and sound quality, but if you’re a beginner in the world of record players it may be wiser to buy a cheaper model first. Also remember that to get the benefit of an expensive turntable you'll need a top hi-fi system to match, potentially adding significantly to your costs.

What's the difference between a record player and a turntable?

Technically speaking, a record player is a standalone device that not only spins your vinyl, but also includes a built-in amplifier and speaker(s) so you can hear the music without plugging the player into a hi-fi system. Some are even portable, giving you the option to power them from batteries.

A turntable, on the other hand, relies on a separate amp and speakers to make a sound. In practice, you'll see the terms used interchangeably on retailer websites, so it's important to know what you're looking for.

It's also worth knowing that most record players can be plugged into a separate amplifier hi-fi system, too.

Both record players and turntables can cost thousands of pounds but for those of us who aren’t aspiring DJs or a keen audiophile, there are models out there for as little as £40. So whether you simply want to play your old records again or need to transfer them onto your computer, make sure you buy the right record player for you, otherwise you might be left feeling underwhelmed by the results.