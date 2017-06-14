Record player and turntable jargon buster

Looking for reviews of great record players? Sign up today for a £1 trial and access all our expert reviews and Best Buys.

A

Arm rest

The tonearm rests on it when the record player is not in use.

Automatic record player

When a record player is automatic it moves the tonearm on and off the record automatically, so you don’t have to touch it. Pressing the start button will activate the tonearm, meaning little effort is required to play your records.

B

Base

The base isolates the turntable from vibrations and conceals all the internal components of the record player. It is most effective if made out of heavy material, such as wood.

Belt-drive turntable

These models have an independent motor driving the platter, which is connected via a rubber belt.

C

Cartridge

A cartridge converts the vibrations picked up by the stylus into electrical signals that are then fed through the phono output and out to the speakers, where they are converted into sound. There are many types of cartridge available but the most common are standard-mount or p-mount, ceramic, moving magnet (MM) or moving coil (MC).

Centre spindle

This fastens the record in place using the hole in the middle of the vinyl.

Counterweight or tracking force

An adjustable weight that determines how well your stylus sits on the record as it plays, allowing you to change the force the stylus applies to the record.

Cue lever

Allows you to smoothly raise and lower the tonearm from the record surface.

D

Direct-drive turntable

These models are driven by a motor which is directly attached to the platter. This means they start up more quickly than belt-drive models.