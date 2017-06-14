Retro record players to avoid

The vinyl revival isn't just about sound, it's about style too. That's why we've seen such a rise in record players for the fashion conscious. Unfortunately, though, many of these affordable retro-looking models simply aren't worth the plastic they're moulded from.

We've seen lots of these models go through our lab, and the worst of them produce sound so bad that our expert listeners were desperately reaching for the off switch. The low prices might be tempting, but there's no value in going for one of these models. Not only is sound far worse than you'd want, they can be so fiddly to operate that you'll end up damaging your records.

The table below rounds up three of the models we recommend you steer clear of.