Should I buy a Crosley record player?
By Daniel Nissenbaum
Great-value brand, or bargain-bin disappointment? Read on to find out whether Crosley record players are worth your money.
Crosley is one of the most popular record player brands around at the moment. Taking full advantage of the recent surge in interest in vinyl, its reasonably priced players have found their way into many people’s homes. But can they really be offering high levels of sound quality, while costing a fraction of the price of models from the traditional audio brands?
We test record players using an expert panel of listeners, with decades of experience in the audio industry, to make sure that you know which players will give you glorious sound and which will hurt your ears.
We’ve tested Crosley record players for their sound quality when playing a variety of genres of music, and also how well they stand up to technical assessments such as pitch stability. We also rate the turntables on how easy they are to use, so that you know whether putting on your favourite vinyl will be a pleasure, or a chore.
Which? verdict on Crosley record players
The table below shows our verdict on three of the most popular Crosley record players.
|Model
|Click for full review
|Sound quality
|Ease of use
|Score
|Crosley Cruiser
This player folds down into its own retro-styled carry case. It will play 33, 45 and 78rpm records and it also includes built-in speakers so you don't even have to plug it in to a hi-fi.
|Crosley Executive
This stylish portable player includes a USB connection so you can convert your records into digital formats by connecting it to a computer.
|Crosley Keepsake
This player certainly looks the part, and with the ability to digitise your records via USB it could be a winner. It also features automatic operation, so it will drop the needle into the groove and start the record playing all at the touch of a button.
Crosley record player features
Crosley record players tend to have similar features and styles, such as:
Retro styling
Crosley record players feature styling that harks back to the golden age of vinyl, when the charts were dominated by rock and roll. Crosley is especially focused on portable players with built-in speakers, and their 50s and 60s looks are reminiscent of the famous Dansette record players.
Ceramic cartridges
The cartridge is the part of the record player that the needle sits in, and turns the movement of the needle in the groove into an electrical signal. Crosley players tend to feature cheaper ceramic cartridges, as opposed to the more expensive moving magnet cartridges. They also tend to feature thicker needles, which are capable of playing the old 78rpm format records. These needles will still work with your 33rpm and 45rpm records, but sound quality will be reduced compared with a more delicate needle.
Built-in speakers
Crosley players often have built-in speakers, so you don’t have to plug them in to a hi-fi system to play your records. These speakers are small though, so quality is never going to be great and the maximum volume will be relatively quiet. The good news is that Crosley players all have built-in preamps, which means you can plug them straight in to any hi-fi or powered set of speakers.