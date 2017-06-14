Should I buy a Crosley record player?

Crosley is one of the most popular record player brands around at the moment. Taking full advantage of the recent surge in interest in vinyl, its reasonably priced players have found their way into many people’s homes. But can they really be offering high levels of sound quality, while costing a fraction of the price of models from the traditional audio brands?

We test record players using an expert panel of listeners, with decades of experience in the audio industry, to make sure that you know which players will give you glorious sound and which will hurt your ears.

We’ve tested Crosley record players for their sound quality when playing a variety of genres of music, and also how well they stand up to technical assessments such as pitch stability. We also rate the turntables on how easy they are to use, so that you know whether putting on your favourite vinyl will be a pleasure, or a chore.

Which? verdict on Crosley record players

The table below shows our verdict on three of the most popular Crosley record players.