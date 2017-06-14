Top four cheap record players and turntables for 2017

Cheap doesn’t necessarily mean you have to compromise on quality. We’ve discovered Best Buy record players that won't cost thousands, or even hundreds, of pounds. In fact, the table below shows you great record players for less than £150. Although the price may be small, they’re all easy to use and produce good sound quality, so listening to your records will be a delight rather than disappointing.

But, beware, we've tested plenty of cheap turntables that don't live up to these bargain models. Pick the wrong one and you'll be fumbling around to start your records, before being subjected to horrible sound. We've also rounded up three of the worst-offending models we've tested at the bottom of the page.

Our tests go further than those carried out by other organisations and, because Which? is independent and doesn't accept advertising or freebies, you can trust our reviews to give you the full, honest and impartial truth about a product. We use an expert listening panel to review the big brand record players and because we’re independent we only work for you, the customer, so you know our recommendations are only influenced by our test results.

