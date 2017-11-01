We test hundreds of audio products every year to make sure you know what’s worth buying and what’s not. Our record player tests consider everything from sound quality to how easy a model is to set up and use, so you know what to expect.

In this guide we compare the most popular record player brands, such as Crosley, GPO and ION, and reveal if they're worth buying based on our exhaustive tests.

In the tables below, we reveal the average test scores for the best and worst record player brands. You'll be able to see at a glance if they're worth buying and how they scored in comparison to other brands we tested. Scroll further for more information on individual brands.

Top three record player and turntable brands for 2017