How to buy the best riser recliner chair

Finding the right riser recliner chair

You can buy a riser recliner chair 'off the peg' in a standard size, or you can get one custom made. Although some furniture stores sell riser recliner chairs, they're more typically sold in independent specialist retailers/mobility stores, online and by phone or mail order. It’s worth doing a little research to make sure you buy the best riser recliner chair for you.

Before heading out to the shops, check our riser recliner chair reviews, as we test things in our lab that you won’t be able to check in store or in a catalogue. While it might be tempting to simply measure up and order a riser recliner from a catalogue or website, we'd always recommend trying before you buy. Then, once you've found the right chair for you, you can order it from wherever offers the best price or most convenient delivery options.

Buying a riser recliner chair built for you

You’ll find that manufacturers tend to recommend that you order a custom-made chair built specifically for your dimensions, rather than a standard model. You should be asked for your measurements and offered an assessment so the manufacturer can match a chair to your body shape. It usually takes six weeks for the chair to be delivered after you've placed your order.

Alternatively, you can book an assessment with an independent adviser who'll take you through these steps, as well as help you choose a correctly proportioned chair. If you have a specific medical problem affecting your mobility, we recommend you seek independent advice. Find a registered professional in your area by searching the College of Occupational Therapists website.

Why not use our recliner size checklist to help you buy the right riser recliner chair for you? You can download and print it out to take with you when you shop.