How we test riser recliner chairs

Will my riser recliner chair be comfortable?

Our panel of testers, all aged over 60 years old, try out and rate each chair we test. In total, they make more than 100 checks on each chair.

Users sit in each chair for one hour, use its controls and experience its full cycle of movement and positions. They then rate the chair on a number of factors, including how comfortable it is.

To ensure that our test is fair, we check that each user’s leg measurements and weight are suited to the chair they are testing.

Will my riser recliner chair be reliable and will its back-up battery last?

We also carry out 75 lab-based checks, measures and tests on each chair.

Tests include a back-up battery check, where we record how many times the battery returns the chair from the recline position to the sitting position before running out.

A speed check is also included, where we record how long it takes the chair to get from the sitting position to standing.

These checks test how reliable and secure each chair is.