SAD Lamps: Our Verdict on the Biggest-Selling Models

Find out how the bestselling SAD lamps and SAD lights fared when we tried them out.

With treatment times from 20 minutes to two hours, and the distance from your face from 6 to 70cm, SAD lamps can really vary.

SAD lamps are one type of treatment for the winter blues or more-severe winter depression, seasonal affective disorder.

Would you describe a lamp weighing 4.2kg as superb for people on the go? Or a lamp that's 38cm tall as compact?

We asked two people, one who regularly uses an SAD lamp, to try each one out and tell us what they're really like to use, and whether the marketing blurb is borne out in reality.

We couldn't ask our triallists to tell us whether these medical devices are proven to work, but we've reviewed the research evidence. See our SAD lamps buying guide to find out more about the evidence, and how they differ from sunrise alarm clocks.