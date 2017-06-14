Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Best cheap sat navs 2017

By Hannah Walsh

Here we round up the best cheap sat navs of 2017. Find the perfect model for you, without breaking the bank

Sat navs range in price from around £70 to more than £300, but price is no guarantee of quality. Every year we review the latest sat navs, including new models from Garmin and TomTom. We’ve found some excellent cheap sat navs that will get you from A to B smoothly with easy-to-understand maps and instructions, as well as pricier models that are packed with advanced features as well as excellent guidance.

But we’ve also found pricey models that aren’t up to scratch, including a £300 sat nav that will have you driving around in circles due to difficult-to-understand audio and visual guidance. And when you do take the wrong turn you’ll be hanging around waiting for a new route, as it’s very slow at route recalculation.

Each sat nav is tested rigorously to ensure it’s easy to use, comes up with sensible routes and gives you clear directions that you can follow when you’re out on the road. Whether you’re looking for a bargain dedicated sat nav with great features and guidance, or a smartphone app that will give you the flexibility to pay for the services you need, you’ll find a cheap sat nav to suit you below.

Best cheap sat navs 2017

TomTom Start 25
Today's best price £115.99
Which? score 73%
Reviewed Feb 2017
Best Buy
Overall navigation quality:
5 out of 5
Overall quality of audio instructions:
5 out of 5
Overall ease of use:
4 out of 5
Traffic monitoring:
This sat nav is proof that budget doesn't mean bad. It's easy to use, and has crystal-clear audio. It's a pleasure to use, and an easy recommendation for anyone not looking to break the bank.

NNG Software iGO Navigation (iOS)
Typical price £23.00
Which? score 72%
Reviewed Aug 2016
Best Buy
Overall navigation quality:
4 out of 5
Overall quality of audio instructions:
4 out of 5
Overall ease of use:
4 out of 5
Traffic monitoring:
This is our top-performing sat nav app. The map is clear and easy to read, and it does a great job of getting you smoothly through towns.

Garmin Drive 40LM
Today's best price £79.98
Which? score 67%
Reviewed Jun 2016
Overall navigation quality:
4 out of 5
Overall quality of audio instructions:
4 out of 5
Overall ease of use:
4 out of 5
Traffic monitoring:
This is a 2016 device that can be picked up cheaply. It’s easy to use, and the instructions are clear. But is there a catch?

Which? drives sat navs harder to find the best

Which? tests dozens of sat navs and sat nav apps every year, putting each one through a barrage of demanding tests. We’re sure that when we recommend a Best Buy sat nav, it will help you get where you need to go and not frustrate you.

We put every sat nav and sat nav app through a series of tough tests using a GPS simulator. This replicates driving a set route, including minor and major roads as well as a variety of junctions and roundabouts, so we know whether the audio and visual instructions are up to scratch. Using a simulator rather than going out on the road allows us to replicate exactly the same circumstances for every test sample used, so we can answer key questions about each sat nav fairly.

Which? goes these extra miles so you don’t have to. Independent and unbiased, we give you buying advice you can trust.

Now find the perfect sat nav or sat nav app for you by checking out our sat nav reviews.

