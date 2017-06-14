Built-in sat navs explained

What is a dedicated sat nav?

Dedicated sat navs are standalone devices and have one function – navigation. They work straight out of the box and are usually installed using a suction mount fixed to your windscreen. We put all dedicated sat navs to the test using a GPS simulator, which replicates driving a set route, including minor and major roads, as well as a variety of junctions and roundabouts. We assess the quality of the guidance given, including how clear and timely the instructions are.

A good dedicated sat nav will be a breeze to use, and will have clear mapping combined with easy-to-follow audio and visual guidance. The worst from our tests could have you driving in circles, as the instructions are difficult to understand and lack useful guidance features such as a lane assistant.

Standalone sat nav screens are anywhere from four to seven inches when measured diagonally. The best large-screen sat navs will give you a clear view of the map, even while you're focused on driving, and the menu icons will be easy to see and select. The best smaller devices tend to be more discreet on the screen while still being easy to read, and are easier to carry around with you when you’re not using them. Whatever the size, the screens of the best standalone devices are designed to minimize windscreen glare.

We’ve tested dedicated sat navs from leading brands Garmin and TomTom, as well as lesser-known brands Mio and Snooper, and have found plenty of great models for every need and budget. Head over to our sat nav reviews to find out about all the models on test.

Pros: Built with navigation in mind, dedicated devices usually have good speakers and matte, non-reflective screens, and most come with free map updates. Some also offer live traffic updates, which can prove handy if you want to avoid delays.

Cons: A separate device to carry around. If you require additional maps further down the line (such as for driving in Europe), purchasing them can be expensive. Traffic updates often cost extra.