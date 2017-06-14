Buying sat nav maps

Updating your maps for free

Most modern standalone sat navs come with free map updates as standard. Look for wording on the packaging such as 'Free Lifetime Maps'. This means that for the lifetime of the device you will always be able to download the latest version without paying anything extra. If your sat nav is a few years old, however, you may have to pay for such updates - and with Best Buy sat navs starting at around £80, it may be worth treating yourself to a new model rather than paying to update your old one.

We recommend updating your sat nav maps every six to twelve months. Updating is usually straightforward, but it can be time consuming. Try to do an update the day before you need to use your sat nav, rather than just before a long journey. You'll often need to connect it to a laptop or desktop computer, too.

To get started, we recommend first checking your device's manual - it should tell you exactly how to update the maps. It will usually tell you to visit a 'map updates' or 'support' area of your sat nav manufacturer's website. There, look for the option to update your maps.

You'll be most likely be asked to plug in your sat nav via a USB cable (use the one that came with the sat nav if you can, as not all USB cables may be compatible), and then prompted to download a small software file. Once this has finished downloading, simply open it and follow the instructions, making sure that your sat nav is still plugged in to your computer.

Depending on the size of the map update and the speed of your internet connection, the updating process could take anything from a few minutes to as much as an hour.