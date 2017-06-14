Which? Best Buy sat navs
Which? Best Buy sat navs will be easy to use, give clear instructions, and get you to your destination on time. Scroll down for our exclusive list of Best Buy sat navs
At Which?, we know what makes a great sat nav. Buy a poor one, and you could find yourself taking wrong turns, wasting fuel, and even undertaking dangerous manoeuvres. A Best Buy will make sure you get to your destination on time, and without any stress.
- During testing we drive hundreds of miles to make sure your Best Buy sat nav will deliver excellent mapping and directions.
- We deliberately take wrong turns, ignore traffic advice and take alternate routes, to see how the sat nav copes.
- Our tests identify those models that will easily get you from A to B, and those that will drive you around the bend.
How we uncover the best sat navs
We carry out more than 200 tests for each sat nav, from testing the clarity of the audio instructions, to seeing how easy it is to remove the sat nav from the windscreen. With some Best Buy models costing less than £80, and some free apps also doing exceptionally well in our tests, we know that you don't need to pay over the odds for an great sat nav, so make sure you read our sat nav reviews before heading to the shops.
Each of our Best Buy reviews provides ratings for all the key functions of a sat nav, so you can be sure that your next buy will be the right sat nav for you.
- Visual prompts Is it easy to see how far away the next turning is, and does the sat nav do a good job of differentiating between a roundabout and T-junction? Is the speed limit sensibly displayed? Our tests reveal all.
- Sound quality We test how clearly you can hear the voice commands from the sat nav, including how audible it is over the rumble of general engine noise.
- Ease of use From setting up to choosing your destination and changing the route on the fly, we check how easy each sat nav is to use, saving you from frustrating journeys.
- Route accuracy For each sat nav, we judge whether or not the route that was chosen was the best one. If a sat nav literally sends you all round the houses we'll be able to let you know.
- Speed of re-routing We all take wrong turns from time to time, but how quickly does the sat nav spot it and adjust? We go out of our way to confuse each sat nav to make sure it can cope.
Sat nav reviews you can trust
At Which? we test sat navs from the big brands you know, such as Garmin and TomTom, as well as a wide range of apps for your phone, from brands such as Google, Apple & Waze. We test basic models, as well as advanced versions with all the latest features.
Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
