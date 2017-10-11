TomTom vs Garmin sat navs
By Tom Morgan
Trying to decide between a TomTom or Garmin sat nav? Our expert tests can help you find the perfect sat nav for you
Shop around for a new sat nav and you'll see there's no shortage of TomTom and Garmin models. But although both big-name brands are well established, not all their sat navs are good enough to be Best Buys.
We've taken a closer look at our lab scores for TomTom and Garmin, which reveal that one of the brands has topped the other for standalone sat navs in terms of average test score for three years running. If you're trying to decide which brand to go for, keep scrolling to see how the recently tested models have performed.
Want to see which sat navs soared through our tests? See our Best Buy sat navs for the details.
The latest sat navs in our test lab
We've tested sat navs of all shapes and sizes this year. While the highest-rated models impressed us with clear and concise instructions, our dreaded Don't Buys are let down by cramped, overly busy maps and slow route recalculation.
Below, we've rounded up the latest TomTom and Garmin sat navs to pass through our test lab, all of which are on sale for less than £320. The best of the bunch is a Best Buy that makes for a fantastic companion on the road.
Sat nav apps for iPhone and Android smartphones
The meteoric rise of sat nav apps has spurred both TomTom and Garmin on to create their own. Unlike rivals such as Google Maps, their offerings are paid-for downloads, rather than free. But both do a fairly good job of recreating the sat nav experience.
If you're happy to stick with a map app that comes pre-installed on iPhone or Android, see our guide to Apple Maps vs Google Maps for key features.
The table below shows the top iOS sat nav app and the top Android app of all the Garmin and TomTom options we've tested.
The best cheap sat navs
Our testing proves that spending over the odds on a sat nav doesn't always guarantee you a Best Buy. In fact, we've uncovered plenty of affordable models that soared through our tests, with clear maps and detailed vocal instructions.
To see which budget-priced sat navs we recommend, head over to our guide to the best cheap sat navs of 2017.