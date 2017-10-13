Top five best sat nav apps for 2017
By Hannah Walsh
If you’ve previously used a sat nav unit in your car, you may well scoff at the thought of a humble sat nav app being able to take its place. Once upon a time, you would have been right – when we first began testing sat nav apps, they were slow, not very clear,and simply couldn’t hold a candle to a dedicated device. And for some, this is still the case.
But other sat nav apps have come on leaps and bounds in the past few years, and the very best will get you from A to B just as smoothly as a dedicated device. They will also have excellent visual and audio guidance to save you from having to make any last-minute dashes across lanes; clear maps; plenty of advanced features; and user-friendly interfaces. They’re convenient, too, and will have you on the road at the touch of a button.
Here, we’ve picked out the best sat nav apps from our tests. We’ve included apps for Android and iOS, as well as paid-for and free options, so you’re sure to find what you’re looking for.
Top five sat nav apps 2017
- Overall navigation quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Overall quality of audio instructions:
- 4 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Traffic monitoring:
- European maps:
This app offers 50 miles of free navigation a month, perfect for the occasional driver. The spoken instructions are clear, and you can buy a subscription for unlimited navigation if you need to.
- Overall navigation quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Overall quality of audio instructions:
- 4 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Traffic monitoring:
- European maps:
This is one of our top-performing sat nav apps. The map is clear and easy to read, and it does a great job of getting you smoothly through towns.
- Overall navigation quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Overall quality of audio instructions:
- 3 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Traffic monitoring:
- European maps:
A year of traffic data for free and clear visual and audio instructions make this sat nav app worth a look. It's available for Android and iOS users.
- Overall navigation quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Overall quality of audio instructions:
- 4 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Traffic monitoring:
- European maps:
This sat nav app does a great job of recreating the experience of a standalone sat nav - clear mapping and directions will get you from A to B smoothly.
- Overall navigation quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Overall quality of audio instructions:
- 4 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Traffic monitoring:
- European maps:
Waze is a community-driven sat nav app that's completely free for navigation and traffic services. We've been impressed by Waze in the past, so can this updated version take the place of your trusted sat nav? Read our full review of this sat nav app to find out.
And here’s three to avoid
The worst sat nav apps from our testing are bad enough to be Don’t Buys – frankly, we think they should just get lost. Cluttered mapping, and confusing audio and visual guidance and menus make the worst sat nav apps a nightmare to use, and you’ll find yourself headed off-course before you know it.
Don’t Buy sat nav apps
- Overall navigation quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Overall quality of audio instructions:
- 3 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Traffic monitoring:
This sat nav app for iOS may be free, but the vocal and visual guidance is flawed, and it will be more of a hindrance than a help while driving.
- Overall navigation quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Overall quality of audio instructions:
- 3 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 1 out of 5
- Traffic monitoring:
Inaccurate and unclear visual guidance means you could end up driving in circles. Route recalculation is one of the slowest we've seen, too.
- Overall navigation quality:
- 2 out of 5
- Overall quality of audio instructions:
- 3 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Traffic monitoring:
This app disappointed in our tests - there’s plenty to dislike about it, including confusing audio instructions, unclear visual guidance, and a lack of features and functions. There are niggles with everyday use, too.
Should I use a free sat nav app?
We all like the sound of ‘free’ and, no matter what your smartphone platform, there are a variety of free apps available. In our testing, we’ve found that they can be hit and miss though. They may cost nothing, but some have such poor guidance and a lack of features that even that still isn’t good value. Others are sponsored, so will have annoying banners and pop-ups.
We put free sat nav apps through the same tough tests as paid-for apps and standalone sat nav devices, so you can be sure that any free sat nav app we recommend will get you to your destination with no problems. The very best provide a similarly smooth experience to standalone sat nav devices. You can find our pick of the top options in our best free sat nav apps 2017 guide.