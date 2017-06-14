Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Top five TomTom sat navs

By Hannah Walsh

TomTom’s best sat navs can make journeys simpler, less stressful and help save you fuel. Here are our top picks for every budget.

TomTom has three different sat nav ranges, starting with the basic TomTom Start range and moving up through the TomTom Via with some added features, to the feature-packed TomTom Go. TomTom also has an app for Android and iOS smartphones, which recreates its sat nav experience on your smartphone. 

All new TomTom models come with free lifetime maps, giving you access to updates for the life of your device. Different models also come with UK, European or Worldwide maps, although you can always download additional maps later. All new models come with TomTom Traffic - TomTom’s system for avoiding traffic jams and congestion, which TomTom claims can reduce your journey time by 15%.

With TomTom, the difference between models really comes down to features, but how do you choose? To help, we’ve picked out our five favourite TomTom sat navs, from the basic, budget TomToms to the brand’s most advanced devices. 

Best TomTom sat navs

TomTom GO 6200
Today's best price £289.98
Which? score 79%
Reviewed Nov 2016
Best Buy
Overall navigation quality:
4 out of 5
Overall quality of audio instructions:
5 out of 5
Overall ease of use:
5 out of 5
Screen size (inches):
Traffic monitoring:
This high-end sat nav is pricey, but it's chocked full of features. Does the navigation also impress?

TomTom GO 520
Today's best price £179.99
Which? score 78%
Reviewed Nov 2016
Best Buy
Overall navigation quality:
4 out of 5
Overall quality of audio instructions:
5 out of 5
Overall ease of use:
5 out of 5
Screen size (inches):
Traffic monitoring:
If you’re looking for a 5-inch sat nav, it doesn’t get much better than this. Is this the model you’re looking for?

TomTom GO 620
Today's best price £213.99
Which? score 77%
Reviewed Nov 2016
Best Buy
Overall navigation quality:
4 out of 5
Overall quality of audio instructions:
5 out of 5
Overall ease of use:
4 out of 5
Screen size (inches):
Traffic monitoring:
Can this mid-range sat nav from TomTom keep up with the high-end option?

TomTom Via 62
Today's best price £135.00
Which? score 73%
Reviewed Aug 2016
Best Buy
Overall navigation quality:
4 out of 5
Overall quality of audio instructions:
5 out of 5
Overall ease of use:
4 out of 5
Screen size (inches):
Traffic monitoring:
A six-inch sat nav with plenty of useful features, including speed camera alerts and traffic data via your smartphone. Is this the one for you?

TomTom Start 25
Today's best price £115.99
Which? score 73%
Reviewed Feb 2017
Best Buy
Overall navigation quality:
5 out of 5
Overall quality of audio instructions:
5 out of 5
Overall ease of use:
4 out of 5
Screen size (inches):
Traffic monitoring:
This sat nav is a great budget option. It lacks some advanced features, but the impressive performance on the road will get you from A to B without a hitch.

Not found the product for you? Browse all of our sat nav reviews.

Should I opt for a TomTom or Garmin sat nav?

If you’re looking for a new sat nav, you’re sure to have heard of Garmin and TomTom - they are the big-name brands and offer both dedicated devices and smartphone sat nav apps. But which should you choose?

Both have a selection of models for every budget, from entry-level devices that focus on navigation and offer few premium features right up to pricey models with built-in wi-fi for easy map updates, hands-free calling via Bluetooth and the ability to handle smartphone notifications. To find out which features to look for, head to our how to buy the best sat nav guide.

We’ve found plenty of sat navs from Garmin and TomTom that do a great job of navigation, so it’s difficult to recommend one over the other. Some Which? members have told us they have a preference for one system due to the style of the interface and mapping, though. If you’re thinking of buying a new device for your next journey and you’re not sure which system is right for you, we’d recommend trying both in a store to see which you prefer.

