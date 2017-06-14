What is GPS?

The Global Positioning System, more commonly known as GPS, has a wide variety of uses, but its basic job in everyday life is to tell gadgets, such as smartphones or sat navs, and consequently the owner, their location.

GPS ensures that map apps on your phone can show you were you are, that fitness trackers can tell you how far you've walked, and that internet connected devices can serve you content that is most relevant to where you are.

If you use a sat nav, sat nav app, a smartphone or fitness tracker, then the chances are you’re already using GPS on a daily basis. If you get on a plane or boat, then GPS will certainly be used to plot the course to your destination.

