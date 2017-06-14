Good sites for second-hand baby equipment

The cost of preparing for a new baby can be scary - discover the best sites for buying baby equipment and clothes second-hand.

Looking for second-hand baby equipment online

You can buy many essential pieces of baby kit second-hand after some checking to ensure they're safe.

We can help you with what specifically to look for when buying a second-hand pushchair, highchair and other baby products in the safety section of this guide.

But first you need to know what type you want, and there's an enormous variety to choose from. Check out our buying guides and in-depth reviews of pushchairs, stair gates, high chairs and baby monitors to help you decide before heading out to buy second-hand. All the products we review are subject to rigorous lab testing, and our Best Buys point you to the items that are safe, easy to use and suited to you, your baby and your lifestyle.

You can unlock all our full reviews for just £1 with a trial subscription to Which?.

There is one thing that we strongly suggest you don't buy second hand - a child car seat, as it may have been in a car crash before and therefore be weakened. Also, we recommend that when buying pushchairs, high chairs, stair gates and baby monitors, you examine the item in person first to check for any issues. Visit our page on baby equipment safety issues for our tips on what to look out for.

Other baby items can be pricey and have a relatively short lifespan, so buying second-hand is an ideal solution. Some other things you might consider buying second-hand include clothes (which are used for only a few months before they are outgrown), play equipment such as an automated swinging cradle or a baby bouncer, Moses baskets, cribs and carrycots, and toys.

If you want to buy new baby equipment, have a look at our guide to buying baby equipment online.

Free sites

Freecycle is a site that encourages people to give things away in an attempt to reduce waste. It works as a network of local groups - you join the one nearest to you. The amount of baby equipment on offer varies between local groups. Membership is free. We've listed many more sources of cheap and free items in our guide to getting the best deals on baby products.

Sites for second-hand baby equipment

Below we list the best sites for buying baby equipment and clothes second-hand. On some of these sites you may even be able to pick up some things free of charge.

When you buy second-hand from a shop, you have the same legal rights as when buying new. This means the goods must be fit for the purpose for which they’re intended, including any purpose you made clear when buying, and must be of satisfactory quality. But the law also says you must take into account the price you paid and be prepared to have lower expectations of quality than if the goods were new.

For more information on your rights when shopping, visit our consumer rights section.

Parents' forums and exchanges

Nappyvalley.co.uk

An online network for parents to buy and sell good-quality second-hand items. Search the site by browsing by product type, or enter your postcode to find items on offer near you.

Particularly good for: Finding second-hand items locally, tips to avoid fraud when buying online.

Netmums

This site is both a local information website for parents and a discussion forum. The nearly new section of the site has a buy-and-sell facility for trading second-hand items.

Particularly good for: Finding second-hand items locally, other useful local info for parents.

Community classified sites

Preloved

Browse ads to find second-hand bargains. It is free to place ads and the buyer doesn't incur any fees either. Browse the 'children' section for all baby items on offer, or search by your postcode to see what's on sale locally.

Particularly good for: Large number of items for babies on sale, free to use the site.

Gumtree

The UK's biggest website for local community classifieds, with more than a million visitors each month. Gumtree is a tool to help you find things you're looking for. It strongly suggests that you trade face-to-face with advertisers on the site, and don't hand over any money until you see the item you are buying.

Particularly good for: Finding items close to home, large range of items on sale.