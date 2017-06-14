Local sales of second-hand baby equipment

Local sales let you check second-hand baby items before you buy – here’s how to find one near you.

What is going on near you

In general, it's easier to see and judge the quality and suitability of an item at a sale than through an online posting. This is particularly important for pushchairs, highchairs and stair gates, where you need to assure yourself that they're safe.

Before you buy, make sure you see our page on baby equipment safety issues so you know what to check and look out for when buying.

To find out about local sales and what they sell, look out for ads in local newspapers and shops. Another great source of information is other parents, especially those with an older child, who may have already done the leg work of finding out about the best local spots for good-quality second-hand goods.

You should also contact your local Sure Start Children's Centre for details of local events. Sure Start Children's Centres often arrange clothes or toy swaps, and are in general a good source of information about everything going on locally.

Finding sales near you

Below we list sources of second-hand bargains to help you kit yourself out for a new arrival. But before you part with any cash, don't forget to consult friends and family, who may be more than happy to help out with hand-me-downs. Other parents are also an invaluable source of information about what you don't need when you have a new baby.

Take advice from those who have already trodden the path you are on, and be clear about what is worth buying. After all, second-hand sales are often crowded with other people's mistakes.

NCT sales

Local branches of the NCT regularly organise ‘nearly new sales’, which can be useful sources of cheap equipment, clothes and toys. Visit the NCT’s website for lists of nearly new sales, and be prepared to get there early and queue.

Particularly good for: Wide range of items on offer, good-quality items on sale

Second-hand shops

Second-hand stores and charity shops are worth a browse for ‘nearly new’ bargains, and are found all across the country. They tend to stock smaller, less-valuable items and can be a useful source of second-hand baby products, especially if you regularly go back to check for anything new. Not surprisingly, shops run by The Children's Society specialise in second-hand items for little ones.

Particularly good for: Smaller, less-valuable items, you can take your time before buying

Jumble sales and car boot sales

Jumble sales and car boot sales are a source of fantastic bargains, and are particularly good for toys and clothes. You'll need to be a discerning customer and check the quality and condition of all items you buy. But when prices are so low, you can afford to make the odd mistake.

Particularly good for: Clothes and toys, bargain prices

