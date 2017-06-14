Bernina is a well-known and premium sewing machine brand - but is it worth the high price tags? Find out in this in-depth guide.

Whether you're considering buying a Bernina sewing machine, or just want to see how it compares with other sewing machine brands, read on for our exclusive brand guide, based on the views of more than 2,000 sewing machine owners.

We asked Bernina owners to rate their sewing machine on factors including ease of use, value for money and build quality, plus their overall customer satisfaction. You can see the results in the table below, along with a gallery of popular Bernina models and an overview of the Bernina sewing machine range.

Sample size: 81

About Bernina

Swiss company Bernina was founded in 1893. It focuses on the premium segment of the market and claims that Swiss precision is at the core of every Bernina sewing machine.

It offers foundation courses in sewing at its London Sewing Centre, which come free with the purchase of the majority of its overlockers and sewing machines.

Bernina sewing machines and prices

Bernina has a range of 18 machines for sewing, quilting and embroidery. According to the company, the Bernina 215 has 'everything you need for a good start in creative sewing', while the Bernina 880 - the company's most sophisticated machine - should provide sewing pros with almost limitless possibilities.

Click through our gallery below to see a selection of Bernina sewing machines, from beginners' models to machines that are suitable for more advanced projects.

Bernina sewing machines For beginners: The Bernina 215 (£549) is an entry-level model

For beginners: The Bernina 330 (£600) is the cheapest sewing machine in Bernina's 3 Series, and offers a variety of stitches

Advanced: The top model in Bernina's 3 Series, the Bernina 380 (£1,075) has an extra quilting feature

For pros: For ambitious sewers, the Bernina 530 (£1,300) is a compact, feature-packed model Previous

Bernina sewing machine ranges

Sewing machines in Bernina's 2 Series are the most basic you'll find from this company - they're the simplest and most straightforward to use, but you can choose to upgrade them with new accessories as you progress. The cheapest model available is the Bernina 215 - at £500 it's a lot more expensive than entry-level sewing machines from other manufacturers.

The 3 Series is also suitable for beginners, and you can use these sewing machines for quilting projects, too. At around £600, the Bernina 330 is the cheapest model in this range, while the Bernina 380 (£1,075) is the most expensive.

The 5 Series and 7 Series are designed for pros; you can sew, embroider or quilt using these feature-packed machines. Prices for the more compact models in the 5 Series start at £1,300 for the Bernina 530, while prices in the 7 Series start at £2,000 (Bernina 710).

Prices correct as of April 2015.