Discover how Which? members rate their Brother sewing machines

We asked more than 2,000 Which? members to rate their sewing machines - read on to find out how Brother scored and how its sewing machines shape up to the competition.

Our survey results reveal how Brother sewing machines score on factors that include value for money, build quality and overall customer satisfaction - plus how they compare with sewing machines from rival brands such as Janome and Singer.

Brother Build quality Portability Durability Ease of use Value for money Average spend Sample size: 133

About Brother

Japanese brand Brother is a major manufacturer of competitively priced sewing and embroidery machines. These range from sewing machines starting at around £100 that are suitable for beginners through to high-specification semi-professional embroidery machines for small businesses.

A notable feature of the Brother brand is the number of features that it includes on even its most basic machines. You'll often find its machines in home-shopping catalogues and stores, as well as supermarkets and independent shops.

Brother sewing machines and prices

Brother has a range of 18 sewing machines, six embroidery machines and seven models that combine both features. It also has sewing machines for other craft projects such as quilting.

Click through our gallery to see a selection of Brother sewing machines, from beginners' models to machines that are suitable for embroidery projects.

Brother sewing machines For beginners: The reasonably priced L14 (£90) is an entry-level model

Advanced: Brother's Innov-is 35 (£399) is designed for keen sewers

Advanced: The Innov-is 20LE (£299) is a computerised sewing machine

For pros: Brother's Innov-is XV (£6,499) is an advanced machine for those who are serious about sewing Previous

Brother sewing machine ranges

Brother's range of sewing machines is suitable for beginners right up to professionals. The cheapest and most basic model is the L14, which costs around £90 and is aimed at beginners performing basic alterations and repairs.

Fully computerised sewing machines, such as the Innov-is 35 (£399), are also available. These models are aimed at those who have some sewing experience.

If you want to try your hand at embroidery as well, models such as the Innov-is 955 (£799) combine this feature in a compact sewing machine. Depending on how much you want to invest, you could pay up to £6,499 for the Innov-is XV - designed for those who are 'serious about sewing'.

Prices correct as of April 2015.