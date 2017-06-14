Are Singer sewing machines any good? Our survey of Singer sewing machine owners reveals what real-life users think of the brand.

We surveyed more than 2,000 sewing machine owners to discover the best and worst brands. Read on to find out how Singer's customers rated their sewing machines, and how the brand compares with rivals such as Brother and Janome.

You can see how Singer compares with rival sewing machine brands, read comments from people who own Singer sewing machines and get an idea of the models in Singer's ranges.

Log in or sign up for a £1 trial to Which? to unlock the table below and find out how Singer's sewing machines are rated for value for money, ease of use, build quality and more.

Singer Build quality Portability Durability Ease of use Value for money Average spend Sample size: 81

Our sewing machine brands compared page shows how Singer fares against other big-name sewing machine brands.

About Singer

The American brand Singer has been synonymous with sewing since 1851. Since then, it has introduced the world's first zigzag machine and the first electronic machines. It provides a wide range of domestic and commercial sewing machines.

Singer machines are widely available, especially through independents and catalogue stores. Its recent efforts have concentrated on creating models that encourage people who are new to sewing, such as the models in its Standard and Tradition ranges.

Singer sewing machines and prices

Singer offers more than 20 sewing machines, ranging from compact models suitable for beginners to high-speed heavy-duty machines and models suitable for embroidery.

But how did Singer score in our survey? Log in to find out.

Click through our gallery to see a selection of Singer sewing machines, from compact beginners' models to heavy-duty sewing machines and models that can be used for embroidery.

Singer sewing machines For beginners: The Singer Standard 8280 (£109) is a simple sewing machine

For beginners: The Simple 3221 (£149) provides all the features you need for a strong start in sewing

For beginners: Singer's Tradition 2273 (£149) is a basic sewing machine with 23 built-in stitches

For pros: Singer's XL-550 Futura (£1,499) is an advanced sewing and embroidery machine Previous

Next





Previous

Next

Singer sewing machine ranges

The most compact models are in Singer's Standard and Tradition ranges. These are also the cheapest models, starting at a very reasonable £109 for the Standard 8280.

Singer's Simple, Talent and Heavy Duty ranges are all standard mechanical sewing machines, which are medium size and have extra features, such as 1-step and 4-step button hole functions. Stitching speed is also faster. These machines cost more than the compact models, but you shouldn't pay more than £300.

If you're looking for a sewing machine that will also be able to handle embroidery, you'll need to look at Singer's XL range. However, for premium features you should expect to pay a premium price: the Singer XL 550 Futura costs £1,499.

Prices correct as of April 2015.