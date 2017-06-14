Discover how Toyota sewing machines compare with brands such as Brother, Janome and Singer, based on our survey of owners.

Considering a Toyota sewing machine? Our Toyota guide below reveals how Toyota sewing machine owners rate their machines, plus information on the brand's ranges and how much you should expect to pay.

We've surveyed more than 2,000 sewing machine owners to find out how Toyota's customers rate their sewing machines on factors including build quality, value for money and durability. Our scores show how Toyota compares with rival sewing machine manufacturers such as Brother, Janome and Singer.

About Toyota

Japanese brand Toyota started making sewing machines a full 13 years before it started manufacturing cars. It's today a major worldwide manufacturer of competitively priced sewing and embroidery machines. Models range from those suitable for beginners to high-specification semi-professional embroidery machines and quilting machines.

Like the other Japanese brands, Toyota is known for offering machines that include a wide range of features for decent prices. They're widely available, including in catalogues, stores and supermarkets, and you can also buy the machines online directly from Toyota.

Toyota sewing machines and prices

Toyota has a range of sewing machines that are suitable for different projects. The Designs for Living range contains sewing machines for three levels of ability, while the Jeans, Super Jeans and Quiltmaster ranges are designed for specific types of sewing project.

Toyota sewing machines For beginners: The Classic (£99) is the most basic sewing machine in Toyota's Designs for Life range

For beginners: The Comfort (£139) is a mid-range sewing machine in Toyota's Designs for Life range

For beginners: The most advanced model in Toyota's Designs for Life range, the Expert (£169) is still suitable for beginners

For beginners: The Oekaki Renaissance range (£499 for the red model) can be used for free motion embroidery Previous

Toyota sewing machine ranges

Click through our photo gallery below to see a selection of Toyota sewing machines, from beginners' models to machines that are suitable for embroidery projects.

The Designs for Living range contains Toyota's Classic (£99), Comfort (£139) and Expert (£169) sewing machines, which target customers of different abilities and experience. You can perform free-motion embroidery on all three, but you'll need one of the more advanced models if you want to be able to change the stitch length.

Toyota's Oekaki - and coloured Oekaki Renaissance - sewing machines are computerised and allow stitching, tacking and free-motion embroidery. You can also sew heavy fabrics, such as denim, and up to 12 layers of thinner fabrics. Prices start at £230, but expect to pay between £400 and £500 for models in the Renaissance range.

The Eco range has models suitable for beginners, such as the Eco 15CB (£120), plus a quilt machine, the Eco 34C Quiltmaster (£140).

Sewing machines in Toyota's Jeans and Super Jeans ranges are designed for sewing heavy fabrics, and start at less than £100.

Prices correct as of April 2015.