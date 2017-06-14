Best cheap shredders for under £60
By Adam Marshall
Choose the best cheap shredder for you
A paper shredder is never going to be the most scintillating purchase you make for your home. But it’s still an important tool to protect you from fraudsters – in fact, eight in ten Which? members own a shredder, according to our survey in October 2015.
There’s no need to make it an expensive purchase. Of the shredder owners we surveyed, three-quarters spent less than £60 on their machine. Fortunately, we’ve reviewed some superb Best Buy shredders that fall neatly into that price bracket.
Best shredders for less than £60
- Security:
- 3 out of 5
- Speed:
- 2 out of 5
- Noise:
- 3 out of 5
- Actual page feed:
- Bin size:
- Bin capacity:
With its spacious waste bin, 14 sheets per pass and adequate security, we can't think of too many negatives.
- Security:
- 4 out of 5
- Speed:
- 3 out of 5
- Noise:
- 2 out of 5
- Actual page feed:
- Bin size:
- Bin capacity:
We really like this 18-litre shredder. It's secure, spacious and won't be an eyesore in your home office.
- Security:
- 3 out of 5
- Speed:
- 4 out of 5
- Noise:
- 2 out of 5
- Actual page feed:
- Bin size:
- Bin capacity:
Solidly built, super quick and holds an abundance of shreddings - all for around £50.
