How to buy the best shredder

What makes the best shredder?

Only Which?’s in-depth lab testing can single out the very best shredders. But there are other specifications you can check in the shop before buying your shredder.

Cross cut or diamond cut: Cross-cut shredders are the most common type we’ve tested, although there are plenty of diamond-cut models on the market, too. Both types slice your document in two directions, making the pieces hard to re-assemble and read. But you should avoid strip or ribbon-cut shredders, as the long strips they produce can be put back together by determined thieves.

Bin size: If your paper shredder is going to see a lot of use, opt for one with a big bin, to prevent constantly having to empty it. A 10-litre bin will take around 60 shredded sheets - the shredders we’ve tested have bins that range between four and 22 litres.

Maximum page load: Be sure to check how many pages a shredder can handle at once. It's not much fun feeding a couple of pages in every time if you have a lot of paperwork to dispose of. You can feed in 14 simultaneous sheets of paper to the ‘throat’ of one of our Best Buys, while one model we’ve tested only has a gap big enough for four sheets.

Slot size: Shredder slots are primarily A5 or A4-sized. A5 shredders require A4 sheets to be folded first, which means you can't shred as many pages at once.