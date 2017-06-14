Which? Best Buy shredders
Which? Best Buy paper shredders will chew their way through your personal data and old credit cards – discover the best diamond and cross-cut shredders you can buy.
Our Best Buy shredders make confetti of the paper fed into them, helping you to protect your personal details and prevent your identity from being stolen.
Nobody tests shredders as comprehensively as we do. Only a handful of the models we've put through our stringent lab tests reach the Which? Best Buy standard. Any paper shredders that are a pain to use or have persistent paper jams inevitably won't make the grade.
- Shredders that keep you waiting around for ages will lose marks. Only the speediest machines are awarded Best Buy status.
- Some shredders make big claims about the thickness of material they can handle – we make sure that they live up to these statements.
- You don't want to waste your time removing paper clips and staples before you shred, so we see how each model copes with them still attached
How we uncover the best shredders
It takes many reams of paper for us to fully test every aspect of the shredders we review. It's only with repeated use that we can confidently rate them.
But it isn't only paper we destroy to test the shredders. Depending on what the instructions say is possible, we feed through CDs, cardboard, photos and envelopes to see how the blades deal with thicker materials. In fact, we check, test and measure every aspect of each shredder to make sure that when we recommend one, it won’t let you down.
- Durability: We feed 1,000 sheets of A4 paper into each machine in 50-sheet batches. If a shredder begins to lose its effectiveness by the end, then it will lose marks.
- Security: There's no point in shredding your private documents if they can still be clearly read. Whether your model is diamond- or cross-cut, it should produce shredded fragments of paper that won't reveal your personal data.
- Speed: We time how long it takes the machine to shred 25 sheets of A4 paper.
- Convenience: Not every paper shredder is a breeze to use. Some have a restrictive 'throat' size, meagre bin capacity or are a devil to clear in the event of a paper jam. We tell you the shredders that will leave you wishing you'd bought another model.
Shredder reviews you can trust
We've tested models from the biggest shredder brands on the market in our labs - including Fellowes, Ryman, Rexel and Tesco - across a range of prices, so you can decide what shredder is worth spending your money on.
Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
