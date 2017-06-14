Best cheap phones for music festivals

Just want the best smartphone? Jump straight to our Best Buy smartphones.

If you’re heading to a music festival this summer, you don’t want to take your expensive smartphone. Even if you ignore the risk of it getting lost, stolen or damaged, it’ll probably be out of battery after a day or two of use. Thankfully, we’ve got the ideal solution. Our tests have uncovered some great basic mobile phones that cost less than £20, and can go more than 20 days between charges on standby mode.

But if you’re worried about leaving your smartphone at home, fear not, some of our recommended models even have basic cameras and internet access – so you’ll still be able to post your festival highlights on Facebook over the weekend.

Not all cheap phones will do the job though. The worst models we’ve tested will be out of juice just as quickly as your high-end smartphone, and will be a nightmare to use.

Protect yourself from battery anxiety and improve your festival experience by picking up one of the models below.

If you’re a Which? member, you can log in now to reveal our best cheap phones for festivals. Not yet a member? Sign up for a £1 Which? trial to unlock our table below and to access all of our online reviews, including mobile phones and fitness trackers.