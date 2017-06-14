How to buy the best simple mobile phone

Complicated smartphones aren't for everyone. You may just want a no-nonsense mobile that lets you get on with the essentials, without any faff. Read on to discover our top tips on buying the best simple mobile phone for you.

The best simple mobiles make tasks such as making calls, sending text messages and saving numbers a breeze. And good sound quality means you'll be able to have clear phone conversations without having to ask people to repeat themselves, too.

You can spend anything from £10 to nearly £200 on a simple phone. The good news is that you can find brilliant phones at surprisingly low prices - you don't need to venture near a three-figure price tag.

Look at our Best Buy simple phone recommendations to quickly discover the right model to spend your money on.