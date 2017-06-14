Which? Best Buy simple mobile phones
Best Buy simple mobile phones offer crystal clear call quality and are incredibly easy to use. Read on to find out how we separate the best from the rest.
Don’t get stuck with a mobile phone with fiddly buttons, a screen that you have to squint at or call quality that sounds like you’re holding your conversation underwater. Our expert reviews give you the definitive verdict on which phones to buy and which are best avoided.
Our tests go the extra mile to make sure we can recommend the phones at the top of their game. And we don’t stop there, we highlight the poor scoring and Don’t Buy mobile phones that simply can’t cut it to ensure you don’t end up with a frustrating phone.
- We make calls with a noisy background track playing, to simulate having a conversation in a busy café environment, so you can be sure your phone can cope in loud situations.
- We steer you away from frustrating phones that have small and fiddly buttons.
- Our simple mobile phones reviews will help you save money too, as our testing has revealed a Best Buy simple phone that comes in at £70 less than one of its less impressive rivals.
How we uncover the best simple mobile phone
From assessing the size of the text, to checking the call log we make over 20 different ease-of-use assessments when testing simple mobile phones. This allows us to give a definitive verdict on whether the handset really deserves the title ‘simple’ mobile phone.
- Call quality: When testing the call quality, we use male and female testers to ensure that it can handle differences in pitch. We listen to check consistency in volume and whether the voice sounds clear and undistorted.
- Battery life: To make sure the battery doesn’t drain all too quickly when the phone is stored in your car or bag, we monitor how long it can hold its charge. And we also measure how long it’ll last when making continuous calls too so you know you won’t get caught out.
- Added extras: Some simple phones come with added extras such as cameras and internet connectivity. We put all of these features through their paces, checking camera quality, app stores and whether any so-called ‘smart’ features make the phone trickier to use.
Simple mobile phone reviews you can trust
We look at a wide range of simple mobile phones. From specialist models with extra-large buttons and SOS keys, to basic handsets for those that want a mobile phone without the fuss of touchscreens and smart features. We cover a host of manufacturers including well-known brands such as Samsung and more specialist manufacturers including Doro, Amplicomms and Ttfone. This means we have an opinion on the handsets that you see in shops and online so you can rely on Which? to help find the right phone for you.
Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
