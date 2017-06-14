Which? Best Buy simple mobile phones

Don’t get stuck with a mobile phone with fiddly buttons, a screen that you have to squint at or call quality that sounds like you’re holding your conversation underwater. Our expert reviews give you the definitive verdict on which phones to buy and which are best avoided.

Our tests go the extra mile to make sure we can recommend the phones at the top of their game. And we don’t stop there, we highlight the poor scoring and Don’t Buy mobile phones that simply can’t cut it to ensure you don’t end up with a frustrating phone.

We make calls with a noisy background track playing, to simulate having a conversation in a busy café environment, so you can be sure your phone can cope in loud situations.

We steer you away from frustrating phones that have small and fiddly buttons.

Our simple mobile phones reviews will help you save money too, as our testing has revealed a Best Buy simple phone that comes in at £70 less than one of its less impressive rivals.

Don't settle for a mobile phone that's a struggle to use. Sign up today for a £1 Which? trial and access all our expert reviews to find the phones that will give you the features you want, without the complication. Already a member? Log in to see our extensive simple mobile phone reviews.

How we uncover the best simple mobile phone

From assessing the size of the text, to checking the call log we make over 20 different ease-of-use assessments when testing simple mobile phones. This allows us to give a definitive verdict on whether the handset really deserves the title ‘simple’ mobile phone.