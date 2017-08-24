Most reliable simple mobile phone brands

The best simple mobile phones help you keep in contact with friends and family, at a much cheaper price than most smartphones. But they're not very useful when they break.

We survey hundreds of simple mobile phone owners each year, to find out about any problems they've encountered. Here, we reveal the brands with the most and least complaints, to help you buy a simple mobile phone that's likely to stand the test of time.

Simple mobile phones are pretty reliable - none of the brands we have results for score fewer than four stars for this measure.

However, there are some interesting differences between the brands. For instance, only 2% of phones from the most reliable brand developed a fault in their first year, whereas it's 7% for the least impressive brand.

Use our reliability data alongside our expert simple mobile phone reviews to make the best choice.

Below, we explore the most and least impressive simple mobile phone brands, and what separates them. Plus, we reveal the most common simple phone faults reported to us in our survey.

Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive reliability ratings in the table below. If you're not yet a member, sign up for a £1 trial to get instant access.