Which simple mobile phone brand?
Top simple mobile phone brands for 2017
By Oli McKean
Article 2 of 2
Want a simple mobile phone that's built to last? We reveal the best simple mobile brands, according to our survey of owners.
You should be able to rely on your mobile phone lasting for years, particularly if you've bought a simple model without loads of the latest technological bells and whistles.
But even the simplest phone can start to let you down after you've had it for a while. A battery that starts to drain increasingly quickly, frequent screen freezes and unexpected shutdowns can all become daily annoyances for owners of mobile phones that weren't built to stand the test of time.
This is why we've surveyed simple mobile phone owners about their handsets to find out which brands are the most durable, and that last the longest without developing serious faults.
553 Which? members have rated their handsets in our latest mobile phone brand reliability survey - and we've crunched the numbers to bring you our definitive verdict on the most and least reliable simple mobile phone brands in the table below. We also asked each owner to rate their overall satisfaction with their phone to bring you customer scores for each brand.
|Brand
|Average test score
|Customer score
|Reliability score
|Reliability rating
|71%
|73%
|95%
|
This brand comes top for both reliability and overall customer satisfaction.. That, alongside its impressive collection of Best Buy-recommended models, makes the brand a good bet for your simple mobile phone choice.
|60%
|61%
|91%
|
This brand also earns five stars for simple mobile phone reliability, but unfortunately earns a disappointing customer score. This tallies up with our test results - the highest-scoring simple phone from this brand we've tested earns a decent but not outstanding 68%, while the worst earns just 51%.
|45%
|55%
|87%
|
Though this brand picks up a decent reliability score, it scored less well for customer satisfaction. We've tested just one simple mobile from this brand, and we weren't overly impressed with it.
|49%
|53%
|82%
|
This is the least reliable simple mobile phone for which we have data, but its handsets are still pretty reliable. Its customer score is also the lowest of the bunch. We're not surprised, having found a few Don't Buy simple mobiles from this brand - and the best gets 60%, which is OK but nothing to write home about.
KeyMember Content
Table notes
Sample sizes: Reliability 533; Customer score 643.
Choosing the best brand of simple mobile phone
The table above reveals the brands you can rely on most, for the best simple mobile phone.
The best brand of the bunch earns a whopping 95% reliability score, meaning you're unlikely to experience any undue faults with a simple mobile phone from this brand - at least for a while. And with a collection of Best Buys to choose from, you'll be hard-pushed to go too far wrong with this brand.
The least reliable brand is still decent, but we're underwhelmed by its simple handsets we've tested in our lab. Its customers seem to agree, too - it has the lowest customer score of any of the above brands.
How we calculate the best and worst brands
We survey hundreds of simple mobile phone owners each year, to find out about their experience with their handset.
We ask owners to tell us about any faults they've had with their simple mobile phone, the severity of these faults, and when they occurred. We use this data to generate our reliability star ratings, to help you pick a simple mobile phone that's more likely to stand the test of time.
For our customer score, we ask people whether they're satisfied with their simple mobile phone - and whether they'd recommend a simple mobile phone from that brand.
Our reliability and customer scores, alongside our independent lab test results of the most popular simple mobile phones available, means you can make the best buying decision for you using our full simple mobile phone reviews.