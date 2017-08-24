Top simple mobile phone brands for 2017

Choosing the best brand of simple mobile phone

The table above reveals the brands you can rely on most, for the best simple mobile phone.

The best brand of the bunch earns a whopping 95% reliability score, meaning you're unlikely to experience any undue faults with a simple mobile phone from this brand - at least for a while. And with a collection of Best Buys to choose from, you'll be hard-pushed to go too far wrong with this brand.

The least reliable brand is still decent, but we're underwhelmed by its simple handsets we've tested in our lab. Its customers seem to agree, too - it has the lowest customer score of any of the above brands.

How we calculate the best and worst brands

We survey hundreds of simple mobile phone owners each year, to find out about their experience with their handset.

We ask owners to tell us about any faults they've had with their simple mobile phone, the severity of these faults, and when they occurred. We use this data to generate our reliability star ratings, to help you pick a simple mobile phone that's more likely to stand the test of time.

For our customer score, we ask people whether they're satisfied with their simple mobile phone - and whether they'd recommend a simple mobile phone from that brand.

Our reliability and customer scores, alongside our independent lab test results of the most popular simple mobile phones available, means you can make the best buying decision for you using our full simple mobile phone reviews.