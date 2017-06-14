How to use your slow cooker

Once you've got your new slow cooker out of the box, you'll be excited to put it to use. As well as being a convenient way to cook tasty and wholesome stews, a slow cooker is an opportunity to try cooking cheaper cuts of meat you may have previously shied away from.

Our guide explains which settings work best for different types of meat, which cuts are worth considering, affordable ingredients for vegetarians, and recipes you may not have thought of.

If you're still on the hunt for a cooker to help you realise your culinary dreams, head straight to our slow cooker reviews.

Choosing the best slow cooker setting

Slow cookers come with different temperature settings - basic models will have only high and low settings, while premium models may have an auto cook setting. Each setting tends to suit different foods:

High setting

This is recommended for cooking pale meat such as chicken. It cooks the meat faster (in three to six hours) and at a slightly higher temperature.

Medium setting

Use the medium setting for cooking cuts of red meats. This setting is useful for cooking more quickly without losing all the benefits of slow cooking, but the results won’t be as impressive as cooking on low for longer.

Low setting

This is recommended for cooking cheap cuts of red meat, as it breaks down the connective tissues and gets better results than cooking on the medium or high setting. Cooking on this setting usually takes around 10 hours.