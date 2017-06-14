How to set up your smart home

How's your internet?

Before you buy any smart devices you need to have wi-fi at home. Most smart devices include all the bits and bobs they need to work, but they'll still need to be connected to the internet, either through a wireless router or through a hub that connects to your router. The wi-fi enables your smart devices to talk to each other and to you.

If you struggle to get a wi-fi signal in some of your home, or you find it takes a long time to load a webpage, then your internet speed may be too slow for smart devices to be able to connect.