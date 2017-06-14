IoT explained
Internet of things and security
By Martin Pratt
Article 2 of 3
New IoT products are released almost daily, but is enough being done to keep them secure? And can the internet security on our routers cope with the influx of smart, connected tech?
Technology moves fast. Updates are frequent and a new product is always on the horizon. The internet of things (IoT) is no exception. As more and more devices go online, concerns are being raised as to just how secure they are. Are big name manufacturers doing enough to make sure their smart gadgets are protecting our most private data from hackers and thieves?
You may think having an internet-connected kettle or thermostat would be low risk - what’s the worst that could happen? The prospect of impromptu, 2am water boiling would hold more appeal for a poltergeist than a hacker. But these devices are connected to your router. So if their security isn’t up to scratch, they could be used as an avenue into your home network. From there, thieves could, potentially, access your laptop, phone and all the personal information inside.
Why isn't the internet of things secure?
The IoT industry is new, it’s moving fast and security can’t keep up, or it’s not a factor at all. Manufacturers want to take advantage of the craze and get their ‘smart’ products on the market as quickly as possible without considering how simple they could be to hack.
No precedent has been set for IoT security and because much of the data collected by the connected devices is perceived as low risk, it isn’t always seen as a priority.
Another reason IoT isn’t secure is due to the significant growth it has enjoyed. Five years ago, there were around eight billion internet-connected devices. In 2016 that number more than doubled to 22.9 billion. In 2020 some analysts predict the number of devices to hit 50.1 billion - that’s seven devices for every person on the planet.
Current security measures weren’t built to cope with this number of machines all sharing information online, which is why more IoT devices need to improve their own security rather than relying on the routers.
One potential issue is how often we upgrade. Smartphones, laptops and tablets are the main way we interact with the internet and they receive regular software updates to improve security. Regular hardware updates boost security, too. Many of us upgrade our phones every two years – the same cannot be said of a fridge or washing machine, unless you buy an unreliable brand.
Unless manufacturers can guarantee future updates to security will be frequent, robust and compatible with older models, that state-of-the-art appliance could become a large hole in your online safety net.
US retailer Target had its network hacked in 2013 and the details of 40 million credit cards were stolen. The thieves gained access through the company’s internet connected heating system.
IoT hacks don’t just affect big business, either. Hackers were able to gain access to home networks through baby monitors. They streamed the videos of sleeping infants online to raise awareness for the lackadaisical security on some monitors. There were even reports of people talking to children through the microphones attached to the monitors.
How can you keep IoT devices secure?
The onus is very much on manufacturers to improve security. Until that happens, there will still be horror stories of websites showing footage from hacked baby monitors and security breaches resulting in stolen card details.
But there are things you can do to help keep your devices and data secure. All online roads lead to your router and security should start there. Ensure your password is rock-solid and different from any others you may use. The same applies to your IoT devices.
- Set a strong password - if your new smart device is password protected, be sure to change it from the manufacturer’s default into something unique and random. If it doesn’t require a password, then tread very carefully. A lack of a password sometimes means that every device has the same default password set by the manufacturer, which isn’t safe. It was this oversight that led to the baby monitor security breaches.
- Keep everything up-to-date – new updates for your internet-connected gadgets should be downloaded immediately. The bulk of these will be to improve security, and missing an update could leave you vulnerable to a hack. Some devices will update automatically but it’s worth checking the app every so often to see if a new one is available.
- Secure your existing devices - don’t neglect the security on your existing devices. Make sure your computer firewall is always on and any IoT device that asks you to deactivate it is asking too much. Install antivirus on your computer, smartphone, and tablets and make sure they are always up-to-date.
