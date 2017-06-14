Internet of things and security

Why isn't the internet of things secure?

The IoT industry is new, it’s moving fast and security can’t keep up, or it’s not a factor at all. Manufacturers want to take advantage of the craze and get their ‘smart’ products on the market as quickly as possible without considering how simple they could be to hack.

No precedent has been set for IoT security and because much of the data collected by the connected devices is perceived as low risk, it isn’t always seen as a priority.

Another reason IoT isn’t secure is due to the significant growth it has enjoyed. Five years ago, there were around eight billion internet-connected devices. In 2016 that number more than doubled to 22.9 billion. In 2020 some analysts predict the number of devices to hit 50.1 billion - that’s seven devices for every person on the planet.

Current security measures weren’t built to cope with this number of machines all sharing information online, which is why more IoT devices need to improve their own security rather than relying on the routers.

One potential issue is how often we upgrade. Smartphones, laptops and tablets are the main way we interact with the internet and they receive regular software updates to improve security. Regular hardware updates boost security, too. Many of us upgrade our phones every two years – the same cannot be said of a fridge or washing machine, unless you buy an unreliable brand.

Unless manufacturers can guarantee future updates to security will be frequent, robust and compatible with older models, that state-of-the-art appliance could become a large hole in your online safety net.

US retailer Target had its network hacked in 2013 and the details of 40 million credit cards were stolen. The thieves gained access through the company’s internet connected heating system.

IoT hacks don’t just affect big business, either. Hackers were able to gain access to home networks through baby monitors. They streamed the videos of sleeping infants online to raise awareness for the lackadaisical security on some monitors. There were even reports of people talking to children through the microphones attached to the monitors.

