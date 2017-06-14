Internet of things - the latest gadgets

How well do you sleep? If you don’t feel you’re getting a good night’s rest it could be down to your pillow. The Zeeq packs so much tech in its foam case that you’d expect it to be rock-hard, but the manufacturer says the components are tiny so as not to compromise on comfort.

The diminutive parts track how well you sleep. They know how often you move around and when you’re in a deep sleep. They even know how loud your snoring is – although a stern word from your partner in the middle of night works just as well.

There’s Bluetooth speakers built in, too, so your favourite tracks can soothe you to sleep. When it comes to waking up, the pillow senses when is best in your sleep cycle to gently rouse you. As risky as this sounds, you set the parameters - so it won’t wake you any later than 7:30am, for example.

The Zeeq pillow isn’t available yet, but you can back the project on Kickstarter if you want to get yourself one as early as December this year.

Having trouble sleeping? We reveal the best and worst pillow brands.

Ring video doorbell