Smart home security and monitoring

There are now a whole host of ways in which you can monitor and control your home from your smartphone, including wireless cameras, smart locks and motion sensors. But are they actually worth the high price tag?

Many security devices can be bought on their own or as part of a smart security system or hub that enables you to connect up a number of different devices including smart cameras, smoke alarms, sensors, burglar alarms and locks to work in tandem.

Here, we take a look at security home systems in detail, including what they claim to do, how much they can cost and whether it's worth getting one over other conventional security measures. You'll find information about:

Smart home security systems

A smart home security system is effectively a burglar alarm (with motion sensors) and wireless camera in one, both with the ability to connect to your smartphone or tablet. This means that you can watch footage from your connected wireless security cameras and be alerted if a motion sensor detects an intruder, even when you're miles away.

You can get a range of different sensors - room, door, window and outdoor - and both indoor and outdoor cameras, depending on which hub you choose. Many systems offer 'starter kits' that include a wireless camera and a couple of sensors - we've listed some of the big smart security systems below. You can then add on multiple cameras and sensors to suit your home.

This will obviously cost you more, but in some cases you might be able to save by buying multiple items at once. You can also get multiple sirens, as well as remote controls and access keypads as another option if you're concerned about just relying on your phone.

We've tried out some of the most well-known smart security systems, including ones from Samsung, Panasonic and Yale. Visit our smart security system reviews to find out how easy they are to use and set up, and whether they will actually help to keep your home safe.