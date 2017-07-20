Amazon Echo vs Google Home: which one should you buy?

Talking to an inanimate plastic object in your living room would have earned you some bemused looks a few years ago, but now thousands of people in the UK have an Amazon Echo or Google Home perched on their shelf. But which is best?

These voice-controlled smart hubs are a gateway to the internet and a way of controlling other smart home tech you might have dotted around your home. Devices, such as smart light bulbs, thermostats, smart plugs and more can be controlled with simple commands, meaning you don’t need to reach for your phone every time you want to make an adjustment.

Both the Amazon Echo and Google Home talk back, too. They can answer questions and read Wikipedia entries and news bulletins. Plus, their list of abilities is ever expanding thanks to regular software updates.

Both of these devices' features are strikingly similar - much like comparing an iPhone to a Samsung Galaxy handset or 4K TVs from Samsung and LG. Does anything set them apart and should you choose one over the other? Our unique lab tests provide the answer and you can see the results in the table below.

