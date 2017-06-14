Which? Best Buy smart home hubs

Buying the best smart hub means getting a device that seamlessly connects a range of smart gadgets, enabling you to more easily manage and monitor your home. Our first round of smart hubs reveals there is, sadly, also plenty that’s not so smart about them.

Some hubs don't work with all types of devices, or are completely closed systems, which prevents you from shopping around for potentially cheaper third-party gadgets. Others have terrible apps, or functions so limited they are of hardly any help in the home.

We don’t feel that any hub is currently good enough to be a Best Buy, but some have shown that the smart 'home of the future' is closer than you might think. Head over to our reviews to find the best smart hubs available to buy right now.