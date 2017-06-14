Should I buy an Amazon Echo?

How does the Amazon Echo differ from other smart hubs?

The smart hub functionality of the Echo isn’t its most- publicised feature, but that doesn’t mean that it’s half-baked. Just like the Samsung and Swann hubs, you’ll be able to control a range of internet-connected devices. But rather than using a smartphone app you’ll be using your voice instead.

Simply say ‘Alexa’ in the vicinity of an Echo and it will start listening. This is enough for most simple commands such as ‘Alexa, play songs by The Rolling Stones’ or ‘Alexa, set a 30-minute timer’. However, the possible uses of an Echo expand significantly thanks to ‘skills’.

Skills are like apps for the Echo. Heading to the skill store on the Alexa smartphone app will let you download and enable the skills that let you control your smart home devices. If you enable the Philips Hue skill, you will be able to control your light bulbs with voice commands such as, ‘Alexa, dim the living room lights’.

All the available skills are free to download, but that doesn’t mean they’re all worth having. For every useful smart-home control skill there’s another that’s less so, such as the skill that asks Alexa to tell you how cool you are. Still, they are all free so maybe there’s no harm in getting Alexa to boost your self-esteem.

Other smart hubs would require you to use their own dedicated smart-hub app to control your smart devices.