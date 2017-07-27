Should you buy a Samsung SmartThings hub?

Internet-connected devices are flooding the market, and needing a separate app to control each one can quickly become unwieldy and overwhelming. That’s where smart hubs come in. By centralising control of all your home’s smart devices in one app, you get a less clunky, more streamlined way of using smart tech, which is supposed to make your life easier.

Samsung has its own SmartThings hub and range of connected products, but should you choose Samsung to control your smart home?

